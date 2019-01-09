Police: Sex offender arrested at Montgomery school

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A registered sex offender, who was released months ago from an Alabama jail, is back in custody after court documents say he went inside a Montgomery school.
David L. Cain, 53, is charged with criminal trespassing and violation of the community notification act.
According to an arrest affidavit, Cain was convicted in 2010 for charges relating to the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old. On Tuesday, Cain tried to kick a door open at Davis Elementary, located in the 3600 block of Rosa Parks. He later came into the school without a principal purpose.
Cain was released from the Montgomery County Jail in Oct. 2018 and, the affidavit states, because of his conviction he is not allowed to loiter on school property without having a ‘principal purpose’.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Cain was taken into custody at the scene. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $15,300 bond.
Montgomery Public School officials say Cain initially attempted to come into the building but was asked to leave when he could not provide a valid reason for being there. Later, when officers were inside the school reviewing video tape of his first attempt to enter the building, a visitor inside the school opened the door and allowed him to enter the building. When he came in, Cain was immediately arrested by officers.
