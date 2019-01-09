Replacement for Mount Pleasant water tower could cost nearly a million dollars

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Officials from Mount Pleasant Waterworks are holding a public discussion Wednesday night about what to do with an outdated water tower.
The tower sits on King Street in the Old Village area of Mount Pleasant.
A spokesperson from MPW said the tower is more than 80 years old and doesn’t serve its intended purpose. MPW is now considering tearing down the water tower.
Currently, the water tower doubles as a cell tower for certain companies.
That means if the tower does come down, it will have to be replaced.
One option for the replacement includes a replica of the water tower which could cost taxpayers more than $850,000.
A spokesperson from MPW said it is impossible to know the exact cost for taxpayers at this point because the cell phone companies could have to pay for part of that cost.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Mount Pleasant Waterworks office located on Riffle Range Road.
