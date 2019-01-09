TAKE A STAND: National Champions

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Clemson Tigers have made history.
The first undefeated 15-and-0 college football team to win the national championship in more than 100 years. And it wasn’t even close.
The Tigers put an old-fashioned beatdown on the mighty and favored Crimson Tide.
Bama had more first downs, more rushing yards and more time of possession. But that didn’t matter. Not in the least. Clemson was incredible on third down conversions.
Perfect passes. One-handed catches. Zero turnovers. And only one penalty.
It was the perfect game plan, perfect defense, perfect season. The two best teams played, and Clemson was better.
Congrats, Tigers.
