WATCH: Police search for SC man who threw coffee at 16-year-old McDonald’s employee

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - Camden police say they’re looking for a man who threw hot coffee at a teenage employee at McDonald’s.
According to a Camden Police Department incident report, the employee told police the customer became agitated after a long wait at the drive-through. He eventually tossed the hot coffee at the employee.
The incident happened on Dec. 21 at the McDonald’s location at 204 Wall Street in Camden.
Police say if you recognize this man who may be in the Rembert area, give them a call right away.
