Why all the sharks near Charleston? OCEARCH scientists have an answer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The number of sharks that have pinged near Charleston has risen in recent weeks.
A great white shark named Hilton pinged near Folly Beach in late December. In early January, three more pinged just off the coast of South Carolina. So the question remains why are some of the ocean’s fiercest creatures suddenly interested in the Palmetto State?
According to the research of Dr. Tobey Curtis, it has everything to do with water temperature. The heavy concentration of sharks suggests it’s an important winter habitat which OCEARCH scientists are now calling the Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging Area (NASFA). According to data from fisheries, the area is a wintering ground for white sharks.
OCEARCH experts say most large white sharks visit the NASFA at some point during their migrations, with most visiting in the winter.
“The body of colder water trapped between the Gulf Stream and the coast is a key feature of this region,” Assistant Professor of Marine Science at Jacksonville University and OCEARCH collaborating scientist Dr. Bryan Franks said. “This ‘wedge’ of cold water extends from the Outer Banks in North Carolina down to Cape Canaveral in Florida. This feature results in arange of water temperatures in a relatively short horizontal distance from the coast out to the Gulf Stream. In addition, there is the potential for abundant prey in the migrating populations along the coastlines and in the dynamic mixing zone on the Stream edge.”
The group is planning an expedition to the foraging area in February and has two others later in 2019 planned to try and tag more sharks.
“This is the beauty of OCEARCH’s North Atlantic White Shark Study,” OCEARCH Chief Science Advisor Dr. Bob Hueter said. “The sharks lead us from one step to the next, so that we can steer our ship to where we’re needed to fill in the gaps in our knowledge of this incredible predator. Each expedition builds on the previous ones to reveal the life of the white shark from birth to death in the North Atlantic. This is the best kind of science, and it’s exciting to be sharing these discoveries with our peers and the public.”
