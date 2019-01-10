Boil water advisory lifted for City of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WCSC) - The boil water advisory for the City of Beaufort has been lifted.
Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that the latest water sample analyses indicate the water in the City of Beaufort is free from bacteria and is safe for human consumption.
“The boil advisory for the City of Beaufort is now lifted,” BJWSA officials said."The precautionary advisory to boil water used for drinking or cooking was issued January 8 because a contractor hit a line, causing water pressure to drop."
Additionally, BJWSA suggests that you flush your system, running bathtub and sink faucets for 10 minutes or until the water is clear.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.