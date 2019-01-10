Bus driver rescues toddler wandering on freeway overpass

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - A Milwaukee bus driver is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a small child found wandering on a freeway overpass.
Driver Irena Ivic was recently on her route when she saw a baby boy wearing only a diaper and a onesie walking alone on a freeway overpass.
“Oh my God, I was so upset I couldn’t believe that somebody left the child on street,” Ivic said.
It was 8 a.m and the temperature was below freezing. Surveillance video captured the moment Ivic pulled her bus over on the highway overpass and rushed into oncoming traffic to scoop up the child before he ran into the intersection.
“The baby was so scared and crying,” she said. “He didn’t know what to do or go.”
Ivic says her motherly instinct just kicked in.
She cradled the child in her arms and rushed him back to her warm bus. Footage shows a passenger taking off her jacket and wrapping it around the boy.
The baby fell asleep in Ivic’s arms just before police arrived.
Investigators say the child's was left outside by his mother who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. They’ve reunited him with his father.
The city of Milwaukee honored the bus driver whose been on the job for 5 years for her heroic actions.
MCTS says this is the ninth lost or missing child drivers have found in recent years.
Copyright 2019 WDJT. All rights reserved.