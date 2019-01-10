Charleston County Council approves new plan to finish I-526

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County Council approved a new plan to finish the I-526 project after the State Infrastructure Bank Board approved the county’s latest plan to fund the project.
The SIB agreed to pay $420 million of the $750 million total cost to complete the project.
That means Charleston County would pay about $305 million.
County staff says funding will come from the transportation sales tax and other funding sources. Council said other projects will not be in jeopardy of not being finished.
The extension project would build an eight-mile stretch between James Island and Johns Island.
County Council’s discussion comes several months after the SIB Board voted to kill the extension project.
At the time, board members said Charleston County did not have the funds it needed to finish the project.
After that decision, County Council considered taking legal action against the SIB for pulling out of the project, but voted to postpone that action because of a request from Gov. Henry McMaster.
The SIB and the county voted to reenter negotiations in October.
