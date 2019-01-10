Charleston County to take action on new plan to finish I-526

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is scheduled to take action on the Mark Clark project after the State Infrastructure Bank Board approved the county’s latest plan to fund the project.
County Council’s discussion comes several months after the SIB Board voted to kill the extension project. At the time, board members said Charleston County did not have the funds it needed to finish the project.
After that decision, County Council considered taking legal action against the SIB for pulling out of the project, but voted to postpone that action because of a request from Governor Henry McMaster.
The SIB and the County voted to reenter negotiations in October.
The SIB agreed to pay $420 million of the $750 million total cost to complete the project.
That means Charleston County would pay about $305 million.
The extension project would build an eight-mile stretch between James Island and Johns Island.
Charleston County Council’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. Thursday.
