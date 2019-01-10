Charleston police addresses privacy concerns over new security camera program

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is making another push for people to register their home security cameras with the department as part of a new program.
The program was announced in late 2018.
It allows people with cameras facing the street to register the camera on the city’s website.
According to the member of Charleston Police leading this initiative, police could use the registration information to quickly locate people who may have video of a crime that happened.
The head of the initiative said using security cameras can often help detectives solve crimes faster by giving them more clues.
However, some people have raised concerns about how the new program might infringe on their privacy.
But a spokesperson for Charleston Police said if someone volunteers for the program, they are not required to give any video to police. Police also would not have access to the camera or any footage saved to it.
If you have a camera and would like to register it with the department, you can do so on the city’s website.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.