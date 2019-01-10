The Citadel announces new provost and dean of college

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Citadel has selected a new second in command, the university’s president announced on Thursday.
Sally Selden, Ph.D, SPHR will serve as provost and the dean of college starting in June.
Selden is now the provost and vice president of academic affairs at The University of Lynchburg where she has worked for 18 years. She helped lead the insitution’s strategic planning process alongside the board of trustees. Prior to that, she was a professor of management in the College of Business and Economics in Lynchburg.
In her role as provost, Selden will be responsible for all matters pertaining to academic functions of the college and is the second-ranking official. As the college’s chief academic officer, the provost provides leadership in all academic areas, including curriculum and instruction, research and scholarly activity, program development and accreditation, admissions and financial aid and academic support services.
President of Citadel, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.) said Selden brings a proven commitment to scholarship and high impact learning experiences.
"Her expertise will help transform the lives of our cadets and students as they prepare for the future,” Walters said.
Selden earned a Ph.D. at the University of Georgia and a Master of Public Administration and Bachelor of Arts at the University of Virginia. Selden holds the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification, and her primary teaching and research interests are in the areas of management, human resource management and leadership. She has published more than 150 books, book chapters, articles, papers and technical publications.
