Clemson Drops Road Contest at Syracuse, 61-53

Notes: Marcquise Reed passed former teammate Donte Grantham on Clemson’s all-time scoring list … Reed now ranks 33rd overall with 1,114 points … he remains 11 points shy of passing Jerry Pryor (1985-89) for 32nd all time … Reed became just the 11th player in program history to amass at least 1,000 points, 300 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in a career … Reed posted three more steals and remains 12 shy of tying Bobby Conrad (1976-80) for 15th all-time in Clemson history … Reed’s 16 points marked his 83rd career double-digit scoring game of his career (83-out-of-115 career games) … Elijah Thomas led the Tigers with seven rebounds and now has 494 for his Clemson career … Thomas remains 110 boards shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on the all-time list in program history … Shelton Mitchell is 86 points away from 1,000points in his Clemson career.