‘Come on down!’ - ‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Want a chance to take play “The Price is Right” without making a trip to California?
Well you might just get that chance as the live version of the TV game show is making its way to the Lowcountry this Spring!
According to the game show’s website, the show will be stopping by at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on April 9, 2019.
The event is tentatively scheduled from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
You can find tickets here. https://www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/the-price-is-right-live-1
