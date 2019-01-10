County governments announce warming shelters as chilly temperatures expected

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - County government have announced warming shelters as chilly temperatures are expected Thursday night.
Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department said the Goose Creek United Methodist Church on 142 Redbank Road will be open for those who need shelter from the cold.
“Should the public have any questions during regular business hours about warming centers, they are asked to call the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department at 843-719-4166,” county officials said.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say personnel will open a manned warming center at the Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp on 3887 Leeds Ave. in North Charleston.
“The warming center is equipped with beds, and will be open from 7:00 p.m. tonight until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.,” CCSO officials said Thursday afternoon."Citizens are asked to find transportation to the center; however, the Sheriff’s Office will provide transportation if necessary (843-743-7200).
The sheriff’s office says the warming shelter will be identifiable with signs.
