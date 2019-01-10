Deputies arrest man accused of selling heroin

HILTON HEAD, SC (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies arrested a man they say sold heroin while he was out on bond for an earlier arrest on heroin and crack cocaine charges.
Michael “Big Mike” Brown, 37, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, possession with the intent to distribute Heroin within a half-mile of a park, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine within a half-mile of a park and simple possession of marijuana, according to a release from the agency.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for his Cotton Hope apartment on Hilton Head Island after receiving information that stated Brown was selling heroin, deputies say.
Investigators say they recovered distribution weights of heroin and powder cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and pills that were not readily identifiable inside Brown’s apartment. Brown could face additional charges depending on the results of the analysis of the pills found inside his apartment, deputies say.
Brown was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
