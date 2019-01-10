Folly Beach passes ordinance to require more visible house numbers

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach passed an ordinance Tuesday night which requires residents' house numbers to be more visible.
“It’s a concept that everyone should think about – not just folks on Folly,” city spokesman Spencer Wetmore said. “Ambulances, fire fighters, and police officers need to be able to see your house number to get to you when it counts. We have had a lot of these requirement on the books for a while, but this clarification specifies that numbers need to be reflective or otherwise visible at night, and should be visible from the road.”
Folly Beach Public Safety officers have said dense foliage and hidden driveways sometimes makes it difficult to respond to calls.
Under the new ordinance, residents are required to make their house numbers reflective or ensure that they are totally visible at night.
It also says that whenever the primary entrance, like the front door isn’t visible from the street, the number must be placed near the walkway, driveway or mailbox.
The new changes will make this ordinance helpful for tourist as well as homeowners. House numbers will be required on beachfront home walkways.
Changing or updating house numbers will be the responsibly of the property owner. Numbers should be more than three inches tall and a contrasting color from the building.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.