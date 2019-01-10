Former first district congressional candidate Katie Arrington to start new job at Pentagon

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former state representative Katie Arrington, who lost the first district congressional race to Democrat Joe Cunningham last November, has taken a new job at the Pentagon according to former campaign spokesman Michael Mule.
While the details of what exactly she will be doing remain vague, her title will be “Highly Qualified Expert.”
The Department of Defense defines that job as “individuals who possess uncommon, special knowledge, skills, and experience in an occupational field, and judgment that is accorded authority and status by peers or the public.”
Mule added that Arrington will keep her house in Summerville and commute back and forth between Washington D.C. and the Lowcountry.
“She’s excited to continue serving the community and definitely our warfighters," Mule said.
A Department of Defense spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.