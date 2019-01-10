Gamecocks hire Thomas Brown as Running Backs Coach

At Marshall, Brown helped direct Conference USA’s second-ranked rushing offense which averaged 205.9 rushing yards per game (ranked 24th nationally). The Herd won the C-USA East Division title with a 7-1 record and defeated Maryland, 31-20, in the Military Bowl. Brown guided Essray Taliaferro to a season that saw him average 5.2 yards per carry and score 10 touchdowns while amassing 1,140 rushing yards. Marshall was one of just seven FBS teams to boast three running backs that rushed for at least 500 yards in 2013 - and was the lone program outside the Power Five conferences to accomplish the feat.