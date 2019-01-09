Kids can enter Doodle for Google contest, win $30K scholarship

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Listen up parents. If your kids like to doodle, sketch, or draw... you might want to continue encouraging them to do it.
The 11th annual Doodle for Google competition is underway and the winner will walk away with a $30,000 college scholarship and $50,000 in new technology.
Their artwork will also be featured on the Google.com homepage for a day.
The theme for this year’s competition is “What you hope for when you grow up.” Kids can use any materials they like to bring their doodle to life, but it must incorporate the letters G-o-o-g-l-e.
The contest is open to students in grades K-12 and entries will be accepted through March 18, 2019.
