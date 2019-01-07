Latest scam targets Apple device users

By Danielle Davezac | January 7, 2019 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 4:25 AM

(WAFB) - Apple device users are being targeted in the latest phishing scam, according to AppleInsider.

The incoming call is disguised as a real Apple support phone number.

Scam victims reported receiving a message from a robodialer, saying their online ID had been compromised.

They were then asked to respond to a “1-866” number in order to speak to an Apple representative regarding their online ID.

The incoming call is shown as “Apple Inc.” and the number as 1-800-MY-APPLE, just like AppleCare, when checking the iOS Phone app.

Screenshot of phishing scam in progress (Source: AppleInsider)
In fact, people who have recently been in contact with the authentic AppleCare will see scam calls listed under the same history. One person targeted by the scam, Global Cyber Risk CEO Jody Westby, called the “1-866” number mentioned in the message, encountering first an automated system but then a real person, who ultimately placed Westby on hold before disconnecting. 
Like most phishing scams, the objective is likely to trick people into handing over their personal information and for scammers to receive a direct payment for a non-existent service.

These scammers should be easily recognized since Apple does not directly call its device users.

