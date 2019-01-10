Lawmaker files resolution to secure $1,000 payment for SCE&G customers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry lawmaker introduced a resolution in the South Carolina General Assembly to require Dominion Energy to honor its original offer of a $1,000 payment to SCE&G customers.
Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who represents District 111, in Charleston County, said there were a “multitude of television, print and digital advertisements” that stated Dominion would issue a payment of $1,000 to the average electric customer prior to its purchase of SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA.
Virginia-based Dominion Energy, he said, then backed out of the offer.
“Rep. Gilliard firmly believes that ‘Dominion Energy misled all rate payers and needs to undo this wrong and pay the $1,000 on top of any reductions in monthly utility rates,’” Gilliard’s spokesman, Ben Yong said.
The proposed payment was intended to help repay SCE&G customers who had been paying for a nuclear reactor project in Jenkinsville that was subsequently abandoned.
The merger was approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission on Dec. 14, but by then, the cash payment was off the table. Instead, the approved deal cut the average customer’s bill by approximately $22 per month and customers will be payinig for the failed project over the next 20 years.
Dominion Energy and SCANA Corporation announced the completion of the $6.8 billion merger on Jan. 2.
Gilliard has also asked to meet with Dominion officials in Charleston as soon as possible to discuss the payment. He also wants to begin talks about opening a satellite office in downtown Charleston to accommodate those who cannot make it to the north area for bill-paying and in-person customer service needs.
A request for comment from Dominion Energy was not immediately returned.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.