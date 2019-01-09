Lawmakers propose bill to end marriage loopholes

"The pregnancy exception is extremely problematic, in fact, only a handful of states still allow a pregnancy except for a reason because it’s so dangerous and problematic. It’s been used to cover up rape, to force girls to marry their rapist. I’m happy that legislators in South Carolina want to eliminate the exception but first of all, let’s eliminate it for all children not only under the age of 16-years-old,” said Founder and Executive Director of Unchained At Last, Fraidy Reiss.