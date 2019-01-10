Majority Whip James Clyburn says Americans are ‘hostages’ over president’s demands for border wall

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) - U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) issued a strong statement against President Donald Trump’s border wall in a statement over the weekend.
In a statement issued on Jan. 6, Clyburn chastised Senate Republican leaders from blocking votes that would lift the current partial government shutdown, now in its third week.
“The American people ought not to be the president’s hostages over his ill-advised and ill-defined border wall,” Clyburn’s statement said.
President Trump, in his first address from the Oval Office on Tuesday, called the wall necessary to prevent a “humanitarian crisis.”
“Every day, Customs and Border Protection agents encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country,” the president said Tuesday. "We are out of space to hold them, and we have no way to promptly return them back home to their country. America proudly welcomes millions of lawful immigrants who enrich our society and contribute to our nation, but all Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration.
New York Senator Chuch Schumer said the president “used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil of his administration.”
During a meeting with House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Schumer on Thursday, the president tweeted that following a disagreement on the wall, he said: “I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”
