New titleholders to be crowned this weekend in the Lowcountry

The first Miss Summerville represented the town at Miss South Carolina in 1986 while the first Miss North Charleston was crowned in 1983. This year's Miss Lowcountry, Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a college scholarship. They will also represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition, to be held in Columbia in late June 2019. The winner of Miss South Carolina will receive a $60,000 college scholarship and advance to Miss America.