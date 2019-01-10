New titleholders to be crowned this weekend in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Miss Lowcountry, Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Organization will crown its five new titleholders Saturday.
12 young ladies are competing for the chance to become the next Miss Lowcountry, Miss Summerville or Miss North Charleston while seven teens will be vying for the Miss Summerville Teen and Miss North Charleston Teen crowns.
The first Miss Summerville represented the town at Miss South Carolina in 1986 while the first Miss North Charleston was crowned in 1983. This year's Miss Lowcountry, Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a college scholarship. They will also represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition, to be held in Columbia in late June 2019. The winner of Miss South Carolina will receive a $60,000 college scholarship and advance to Miss America.
Miss Summerville Teen 2019 and Miss North Charleston Teen 2019 will receive a paid entry fee to the Miss South Carolina Teen competition, also scheduled for late June 2019 in Columbia. The Miss South Carolina Teen winner will represent the state at Miss America's Outstanding Teen in Orlando.
The phases of competition include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown. The pageant is being held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the College Center (Building 920) on the campus of Trident Technical College on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Children under 5 are free. Cash or check payments will only be accepted.
The Miss Lowcountry, Miss Summerville & Miss North Charleston Scholarship Pageant is an official local preliminary of the Miss South Carolina and Miss America organizations.
