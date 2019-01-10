Polce: Charleston woman charged with 11 counts of unlawful betting

Gretchen Wright (Source:Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 10, 2019 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated January 10 at 2:02 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Charleston Police arrested a woman after arrest warrants indicated illegal betting and gaming activity.

Gretchen Wright is charged with 11 counts of unlawful games and betting.

Police conducted two separate search warrants; one on the 1200 block of Sam Rittenberg Blvd in Charleston and the other at the Saint Ives Road apartments in North Charleston.

Upon their arrival, police found $6195 in cash, 51 recorders, 12 office supplies, 1,200 building materials and one other item,the police report states.

