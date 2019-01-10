Polce: Charleston woman charged with 11 counts of unlawful betting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Charleston Police arrested a woman after arrest warrants indicated illegal betting and gaming activity.
Gretchen Wright is charged with 11 counts of unlawful games and betting.
Police conducted two separate search warrants; one on the 1200 block of Sam Rittenberg Blvd in Charleston and the other at the Saint Ives Road apartments in North Charleston.
Upon their arrival, police found $6195 in cash, 51 recorders, 12 office supplies, 1,200 building materials and one other item,the police report states.
