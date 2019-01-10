Police announce road closures for Charleston marathon

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston police department has announced road closures for the Charleston marathon that will take place Saturday morning.
Roads will close as the lead runners move through the course beginning near Burke High School around 6:50 a.m. All roads are expected to reopen by 10 a.m.
The race will start on Fishburne Street near Burke High School and head north on Hagood Avenue to Huger Street where it will turn east and then north onto Elmwood Street and go into Hampton Park through the Citadel Campus.
Runners will then head south on Hagood, turn west on Fishburne Street, and then run south on Lockwood Boulevard to Broad Street.
The race will turn south on Chisolm Street, go toward Murray Boulevard, round the corner near the Coast Guard Base and turn north on King Street and continue into North Charleston.
