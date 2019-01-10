Police looking for a woman after carjacking incident at a Lowcountry discount store

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a woman after a carjacking incident at a Lowcountry discount store in North Charleston.
Police say the suspect asked a 71 year old male for a ride to Downtown Charleston at the Family Dollar store on the 200 block of Spruill Avenue.
The victim tells police he gave the woman a ride to the Rosemont subdivision and there he was robbed at gun point. In the police report, he says he was robbed of his cash, cell phone and the woman stole his beige 2002 Ford Taurus.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the on duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
