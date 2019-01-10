Police: One man charged with armed robbery after invading a Lowcountry mobile home park; the other still on the loose

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man after robbing a mobile home park in Dec. 2018. but police are still searching for his partner in crime.
Deangelo Davis-Wilson,18 is charged with two charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Wilson’s partner identity is under investigation.
The victim tells police the two men entered the mobile home park on the 5200 block of Dorchester Road and stole $3,850 in cash. They also tell police they were working on their van outside of their home when one of the robbers rack the gun and demanded money.
The two men fled the scene in a red Ford Fusion and the victim and their friend got in a car and followed them to the Double Tree Hotel on International Blvd.
The victim described the robbers as two black males wearing black shirts, one with shorts and one with tighter pants. One of the robbers fired shots as the victim and their friend attempted to chase them.
Police say the robbers abandoned their car on the side of the road and ran towards the Hilton Garden Inn.
Investigators searched the car and found a South Carolina identification card and a registration card issued to someone else. At the scene, investigators also found discarded clothing and gun shell casting.
Davis-Wilson was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday after police discovered four arrest warrants with North Charleston police department.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.