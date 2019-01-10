Puerto Rico man gets 25 years for fatal North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 41-year-old Puerto Rico man was sentenced to 25 years for killing another man in North Charleston.
The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that Jobany Colon pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Judge Jennifer McCoy sentenced Colon to a 25-year active prison sentence concurrent with a mandatory 5 years on the gun charge.
Prosecutors say the killing happened on the morning of May 19, 2017 on the corner of Leslie and Nelson streets.
“After a verbal exchange, the defendant pulled a gun and shot the victim at close range,” prosecutors said. “Even after the victim fell to the ground, the defendant continued firing.”
According to authorities, Colon fled the scene and a bystander transported the victim to the hospital.
The solicitor’s office said the victim suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, and left thigh, and died later that evening.
“A reluctant eyewitness identified the defendant as the killer,” the solicitor’s office said.
A report states that the North Charleston Police Department canvassed the area and located Colon in a nearby apartment in possession of clothing that matched descriptions from witnesses.
“Colon was originally from Puerto Rico, but spent time in New York prior to moving to the Charleston area,” the solicitor’s office said."He is affiliated with the Latin Kings Gang and had a prior history of drug abuse and property crimes. The victim was a Charleston resident and 28 years old at the time he was killed. The victim’s mother and other family members attended the plea hearing and spoke on behalf of the family."
“Due to the proactive policing of the North Charleston Police Department and cooperation of witnesses, this case was able to be solved and justice was served," said Assistant Solicitor Savas. "Although there is no way to make a victim’s family feel whole after such a deep loss, the assurance of a solid conviction through a plea and a 25 year sentence will at least put the defendant behind bars for most of his life. The family showed great strength throughout this difficult process.”
