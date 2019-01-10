Puerto Rico man gets 25 years for fatal North Charleston shooting

“Due to the proactive policing of the North Charleston Police Department and cooperation of witnesses, this case was able to be solved and justice was served," said Assistant Solicitor Savas. "Although there is no way to make a victim’s family feel whole after such a deep loss, the assurance of a solid conviction through a plea and a 25 year sentence will at least put the defendant behind bars for most of his life. The family showed great strength throughout this difficult process.”