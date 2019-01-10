QUIZ: Are you financially literate? A new South Carolina bill wants to make sure students are

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A bill prefiled this legislative session wants South Carolina students to learn more about finance.
Senator Luke Rankin, who represents District 33 in Horry County, introduced the bill which would require all South Carolina high school students to take a half credit course in personal finance with a test at the end of the year. If passed into law, this class would be a graduation requirement beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
Take the following quiz, with questions by Annamaria Lusardi, a professor of economics at Dartmouth, to test your financial literacy.
