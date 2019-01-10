Report: Police found loaded gun magazine behind box in classroom at West Ashley HS

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police located a gun magazine behind a box in a classroom at West Ashley High School on Wednesday, according to the incident report.
The student resource officers at the school responded to a classroom at the school because a teacher reported that a student had his cell phone stolen. As administrators were looking through students book bags and other belongings, the SRO found a nine millimeter extended pistol magazine behind a box along a wall that was loaded with 12 bullets, according to the report.
The magazine was away from students and couldn’t be found to belong to any students in the classroom, the report stated. Teachers took witness statements from students willing to give them. Administrators also searched several students' cars but couldn’t find any weapons or contraband.
Parents of children at West Ashley High School were notified Wednesday night of gun ammunition found on the school’s campus.
“Today during the course of a classroom safety search, school administrators discovered a gun clip including ammunition on the floor of a classroom,” West Ashley High School Principal Lee Runyon said. “A safety search was conducted of the students who occupied that classroom recently and their respective vehicles. As an additional precautionary measure, a City of Charleston Police Department K9 Unit also swept common outside areas.”
Runyon also noted that no guns were found and at no time were students in harms way and that the staff at the school will continue conducting daily safety searches including metal detectors to maintain a safe learning environment.
