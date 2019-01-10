Roadway cleared after car chase leads to downed light pole on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a downed light pole on Savannah Highway following a car chase late Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office says a car, which was attempting to escape deputies around 10:30 p.m. in the Red Top area, crossed the median and collided with a light pole.
The impact caused the light pole to fall across the highway which led to both directions of traffic to be shut down as crews cleared the scene.
The sheriff’s office said there were non life threatening injuries involved in the incident.
