Samsung goes big with 219-inch TV at CES

It’s called ‘The Wall’

January 10, 2019 at 7:49 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 8:00 AM

(CNN) - If you’re like many Americans, you probably wouldn’t mind having a bigger TV.

Samsung is showing a massive 219-inch TV at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

That means the screen measures more than 18 feet.

Called "The Wall," the TV uses a technology called micro LED, which creates a brighter image using less energy than current televisions.

For those who think a screen like this is better suited to a stadium than a living room, a 75-inch modular version is also coming out.

You can either watch that by itself or buy additional screens to snap together and make a bigger one.

Sony, TCL and Hi-Sense are also showing TVs 75 inches and larger at the show.

