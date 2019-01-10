Shreveport police officer injured in shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A police officer has been seriously injured in a shooting and is being treated in the hospital.
Officers got the call just before 8:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Midway Avenue in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.
According to Shreveport Police Public Information Officer Cpl. Marcus Hines, the officer was preparing to go on shift and was not engaged on scene.
Shreveport’s newly elected mayor, Adrian Perkins, was on scene Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is meeting with the officer at this time.
The officer’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police are questioning someone now; however, no one is arrested at this time. The person was present at the home when police arrived.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
