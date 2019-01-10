SIB to discuss possible I-526 completion at meeting Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The State Infrastructure Bank Board (SIB) is scheduled to meet Thursday in Columbia where the completion of I-526 across James and Johns Islands will be discussed.
The meeting comes on the heels of Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration on Wednesday. The South Carolina governor campaigned heavily on the idea that he would push for the extension of the interstate to be completed while he is in office. He had also previously called for it to be completed in a May 2018 letter.
Supporters say finishing the interstate would alleviate traffic problems, while opponents argue it would spur more development on the islands.
Last June, the SIB voted to kill the extension project, convinced Charleston County didn’t have the funding secured to cover cost overruns for the project. Then last October, the SIB and the county reopened negotiations.
The county has proposed to kick in more cash, $305 million instead of the original $117 million, to get it done. The crux of the misunderstanding, it seems, is exactly how the completion would be financed. Completing the project is expected to cost approximately $725 million, and the original plan called for the SIB to commit to providing $420 million of that total, with Charleston County and the City of Charleston to foot the remainder of the bill.
