State bankers approve revised plan to complete I-526

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The State Infrastructure Bank Board approved Charleston County’s latest plan to fund the completion of I-526 across James and Johns Islands.
Board members voted 5-2 to complete the interstate. Florence Sen. Hugh Leatherman and one other member voted no.
The meeting came on the heels of Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration on Wednesday. The South Carolina governor campaigned heavily on the idea that he would push for the extension of the interstate to be completed while he is in office. He had also previously called for it to be completed in a May 2018 letter.
Supporters have long said finishing the interstate would alleviate traffic problems, while opponents argued it would spur more development on the islands.
Last June, the SIB voted to kill the extension project, convinced Charleston County didn’t have the funding secured to cover cost overruns for the project. Then last October, the SIB and the county reopened negotiations.
The county proposed to kick in more cash, $305 million instead of the original $117 million, to get it done. The crux of the misunderstanding, it seems, was exactly how the completion would be financed.
Completing the project is expected to cost approximately $725 million, and the plan calls for the SIB to commit to providing $420 million of that total, with Charleston County and the City of Charleston to foot the remainder of the bill.
County officials say they may dip into the funding from the half cent sales tax to secure the $305 million necessary.
The next step includes the process to secure all the permits to start construction. Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League says that he will be keeping a close eye on the permitting process, but the league won’t be filing a lawsuit to stop the construction.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
