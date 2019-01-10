Summerville considering ban on smoking at public parks

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Soon smokers may have to find a new place to spark up away from the 11 public parks owned by the town of Summerville.
On Thursday, the town council will discuss a new ordinance that bans smoking in parks and at public events.
The ban would mean no smoking at the Flowertown Festival and other downtown events.
The proposal included designated smoking areas in the parking lot of the parks and adding receptacles for cigarette butts.
About eight years ago, Summerville banned smoking indoors. Officials say this next move is positive for health reasons but also reduces litter.
The ordinance must go through two readings before it is passed.
