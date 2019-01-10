Sunshine and chilly temps for the rest of the work week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Sunny skies and cold temperatures are expected for the next few days. Highs today will only reach the low 50s, a coldest day since December 10th. Freezing temperatures are expected tomorrow morning all the way to the coast. Lows will be in the middle to upper 20s inland with temps dropping to near 32° at the beaches. A storm system will approach the area this weekend increasing the clouds and bringing the chance of rain. The rain chances will start late Saturday, continue through Saturday night, and wrap up on Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay cool in the 50s to near 60 degrees for the next 7 days.