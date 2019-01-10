Trio of Clemson stars declare for NFL Draft

CLEMSON, SC (WCSC) - Three stars from Clemson’s defense each declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon deciding to forgo their final seasons of eligibility.
Dexter Lawrence headlines the trio as the defensive tackle is projected to be a 1st round selection in the draft. He started 13 games last season and had 7.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He missed both of the Tigers College Football Playoff games after he failed an NCAA drug test for a performance enhancing drugs.
Also declaring was linebacker Tre Lamar who was 3rd on the team with 79 tackles including 5.5 for a loss and 3 sacks on the year.
Defensive back Trayvon Mullen also declared on Wednesday. He was 2nd team All-ACC last season and had an interception in the Tigers win in the National Championship game over Alabama earlier this week.
