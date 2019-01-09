University of South Carolina unveils new logos

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The logos for the University of South Carolina are getting a slightly new look.
Unviersity officials recently unveiled a new family of logos on social media on Wednesday.
According to the university, the formal logo was “slightly updated” while the marketing and monogram logos are new.
Officials have confirmed there won’t be any changes to the athletics logo. Just before football season, the athletics department unveiled their vintage script logo that was previously used in the 80s.
