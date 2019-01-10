West Ashley HS parents notified of gun ammunition found on campus

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Parents of children at West Ashley High School were notified Wednesday night of gun ammunition found on the school’s campus.
“Today during the course of a classroom safety search, school administrators discovered a gun clip including ammunition on the floor of a classroom,” West Ashley High School Principal Lee Runyon said. “A safety search was conducted of the students who occupied that classroom recently and their respective vehicles. As an additional precautionary measure, a City of Charleston Police Department K9 Unit also swept common outside areas.”
Runyon also noted that no guns were found and at no time were students in harms way and that the staff at the school will continue conducting daily safety searches including metal detectors to maintain a safe learning environment.
