15-year-old Virginia teen missing after meeting 21-year-old man

BUCHANAN, VA (WWBT) - A 15-year-old from western Virginia is missing and police have issued a warrant for her alleged abductor.
Madeline Faith Serria Wells, who is known as Maddy, was last seen Jan. 9 in Grundy, according to a Facebook post by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Wells was last seen with 21-year-old Michael Newnam, who is from North Carolina.
The sheriff’s office shared pictures of Wells, Newnam and a 2003 black Chevrolet Silverado they may be using. The truck has North Carolina license plates number FFJ 8570.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
WCYB reports the two met on Facebook and a warrant has been issued for Newnam’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.