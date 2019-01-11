Board of education reprimands former Cane Bay teacher accused of unprofessional conduct

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The state board of education has issued a public reprimand for a former Berkeley County teacher accused of unprofessional conduct.
James Bateman, who is also a former Summerville police officer, was arrested last year accused of putting $1500 from the department’s cadet post bank account into his own personal account.
Because of that incident, the board of education found just cause to take action against Bateman who taught at Cane Bay High School.
He resigned back in October.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.