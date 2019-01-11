China gets first robotic diagonal smart parking garage

(CNN) - Parking just got a little easier for some motorists in China with what could best be described as a robotic valet.
Technically, it's called a diagonal smart parking garage, and it's the first of its kind.
Here’s how it works.
Drivers park their vehicles on a platform and then go on their way.
The machine takes over from there, lifting the vehicle both horizontally and vertically and automatically placing it in an available parking space.
When it's time to retrieve the vehicle, the same thing happens in reverse.
The platform brings it back to the driver who can then drive away without having to back up.
The system is able to increase the capacity of parking garages by 60 percent.
