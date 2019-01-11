Cool weekend with a few showers possible

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A developing storm system in the central part of the country will track our way for the weekend. Sunshine today will give way to increasing clouds tomorrow and even the chance of a few showers by Saturday afternoon and evening. The best rain chance will arrive Sunday morning but should exit by lunchtime Sunday. It will be a weekend with a lot of clouds and cool temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s with upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday. The weather looks calm for the beginning of next week with another cool down Monday and Tuesday.