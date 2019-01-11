Coroner continues search for identity of man found in Cooper River

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office renewed its plea for the third day in a row for information that could help identify a man whose body was found in the water.
Authorities found the unidentified black man in the Cooper River near Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point on Monday morning.
Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten says the young man was approximately six feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.
“I dont have any explanation as to how he came to be floating or how he came to be found,” Wooten said. “Until you know who the deceased is its very difficult to predict their lives before they were found.”
Anyone with information that might help establish the man’s identity is asked to call the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at 843-746-4030.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.