Crews extinguish garage fire in N. Charleston on Crestline Drive
By Live 5 News Web Staff | January 11, 2019 at 4:10 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 5:38 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Crews responded to a house fire in North Charleston on Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived just after 3:45 a.m. to a fire in the garage area in the 2700 block of Crestline Drive. The son of the woman who owned the house said it was caused by a dryer in the garage area.

At least three fire trucks were on scene throughout the morning. St. Andrews, North Charleston and Charleston crews all responded.

