Crews extinguish garage fire in N. Charleston on Crestline Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Crews responded to a house fire in North Charleston on Friday morning.
Firefighters arrived just after 3:45 a.m. to a fire in the garage area in the 2700 block of Crestline Drive. The son of the woman who owned the house said it was caused by a dryer in the garage area.
At least three fire trucks were on scene throughout the morning. St. Andrews, North Charleston and Charleston crews all responded.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
