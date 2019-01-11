20 displaced by large fire at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Red Cross is helping 20 people after a significant apartment complex fire in North Charleston Friday morning.
The roof of the complex in the 4000 block of O’Hear avenue is also completely destroyed.
Firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. to heavy flames through the roof and a fire on the second floor with residents evacuating. Crews assisted in evacuations and then moved outside to fight the fire.
One man who lives in the building across from the fire says he woke up to see people being rushed out by firefighters. Witnesses described a calm fire at first before the flames grew larger around 3:25 a.m.
A warming shelter has been opened at the Park Circle Community Center for displaced residents and transportation is being provided to them. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
