Drexel Escapes Charleston With One-Point, Last-Second Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Five players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as College of Charleston fell in the final seconds to Drexel, 79-78, on Thursday night at TD Arena.
The Cougars (13-4, 2-2 CAA) led by as many as 13 points with 8:20 remaining in regulation on back-to-back three-pointers from Grant Riller and Zep Jasper.
Riller ended the night with a team-high 18 points followed by Brevin Galloway with 17, Nick Harris 13, Marquise Pointer 11 points and eight rebounds and Jarrell Brantley 10.
The Dragons (8-10, 2-3 CAA) would make two big runs at the end of the second half to close the gap. Troy Harper scored 10 of his 17 points in the last three minutes as Drexel rallied to claim its second road win of the season.
Harper was fouled with 1.1 seconds left and scored three-straight free throws to secure the one-point victory. Trevor John led the Dragons with a game-high 22 points and five 3-pointers, while Alihan Demir added 20.
CofC’s home-court win streak came to an end at 22 games – the program’s first home loss since Feb. 23, 2017 against Northeastern.
POSTGAME NOTES
• College of Charleston went with the starting five of Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (1-2).
• In the loss, College of Charleston still leads 9-6 in the all-time series with Drexel. It was the Cougars’ first home loss to the Dragons since 2015. They have won five of the last seven meetings between both schools.
• Grant Riller recorded a team-high 18 points and moved past former CofC great Tom Holst (1961-65) for 13th all-time on school’s career scoring list. It marked his 12th-straight game in double figures. He has now tabulated 1,446 career points to date.
• Marquise Pointer registered a season-high 11 points and career-high tying eight rebounds against Drexel. It marked only the second time in his career that he has led the team in rebounding in a single game.
• Jarrell Brantley extended his double-digit scoring streak to 17-straight games this season with 10 points versus Drexel. He also made a career-high six assists.
• Brevin Galloway tied his career-high with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field with three 3-pointers against the Dragons.
• Nick Harris was dominant inside turning in a season-high 13 points along with six rebounds and two blocked shots in 23 minutes of play versus Drexel.
• CofC shot 55.4 percent from the field (31-of-56) in the loss, but only made 9-of-16 free throws (56.3%).
• The Cougars dished out the second-most assists in a single game this season with 16 versus Drexel. It marked the most against a CAA opponent so far this year.
• Charleston’s home-court win streak came to a close at 22-consecutive games – tied as the third-longest home-court win streak in school history and in the Earl Grant Era.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the loss …
“The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. That was a tough pill to swallow the way the game ended tonight. We did some things that put ourselves in that situation. It was real painful. Good learning lesson. But, a very painful way to learn in a game like that with the crowd being so great. There was a lot of energy in the gym. We just could not find a way to get that game won. It’s a lesson you have to deal with, learn from it and move on. We have another game soon. We have to get back to practice tomorrow and figure out what we can do better.”
On the final play …
“I thought it was on the floor. I haven’t watched the film. They (the officials) watched it. Usually in a situation like that with a guy going that fast. He’s trying to get to the rim. He (Troy Harper) got clipped and got fouled. You would imagine he would go to the free throw line and shoot 1-or-2 (free throws). They called it on a three. We never should of put ourselves in that position, so he made them. You can’t get them back.”
College of Charleston Junior Guard Grant Riller
On the end of the game and final play …
“I thought it was on the floor. I thought he (Troy Harper) got tripped and lost it (the ball), but it is what it is. We were up 13 at one point and we let the lead slip away. We didn’t get stops. Regardless if we score one point, if we hold them to zero, we still win. We just didn’t get stops.”