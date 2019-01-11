Hampton rallies past CSU, 94-82

HAMPTON, Va. – Charleston Southern led by eight points at halftime and by 12 early in the second half, but Hampton recorded a 23-2 run late in the second stanza to rally past the Bucs, 94-82, Thursday at the Hampton University Convocation Center.
CSU (6-9, 0-2 Big South) erased an early ten-point deficit to take a 48-40 halftime lead, and pushed its cushion to 54-42 on Deontaye Buskey’s three-pointer with 18:40 left. The Bucs still led 70-63 following two Christian Keeling free throws at the 10:31 mark, but Hampton (6-8, 1-0 Big South) ripped off a 23-2 run over the ensuing 7:01 en route to winning its first-ever Big South game.
Jermaine Marrow, the nation’s sixth-leading scorer, tallied nine of his game-high 35 points during the decisive spurt. Trevond Barnes hit back-to-back threes to give the Pirates the advantage for good, and added a layup to cap the surge and provide an 86-72 lead with 3:14 remaining. Marrow and Barnes helped Hampton shoot a sizzling 66 percent after intermission and 56 percent overall, as the Pirates assisted 26 of their 35 field goals.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. paced CSU with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Keeling posted 18 points to take over sole possession of tenth place on the program’s career scoring list. Balanced scoring enabled the Bucs to rally out of an early hole but turnovers proved costly in the second half, as Hampton converted 12 miscues into 19 points over the final 20 minutes.
“I thought the first half was about as well as we’ve played all year offensively,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said afterward. “We really ran, shared the ball, and played together offensively as a team. The second half was the exact opposite. We tried to take the game on ourselves and it led to a lot of turnovers. Nineteen points – they just took the ball and laid it up a bunch of times and against a good team like Hampton, you can’t do that. It’s a learning experience for us and we need to turn the page quickly to get ready for a good Longwood team.”
How It Happened
- Hampton scored the first ten points of its 23-2 run consecutively to move in front for good, 73-70, on Barnes’s triple at the 8:22 mark. Marrow knocked down a jumper and tacked on one of his seven treys to send the Pirates’ cushion to double digits for good.
- In the first half, Hampton started 6-for-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from three to build a 17-7 lead four minutes into play. CSU turned the half in its favor from there, eventually using a 20-5 run to forge a 48-36 lead on Keeling’s jumper with 55 seconds left.
Inside the Numbers
- Marrow netted his 35 points on just 21 shots. A 7-for-11 clip from beyond the arc propelled him to his fourth 30-point effort of the campaign.
- Barnes scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, going 6-for-7 while knocking down both his three-point tries.
- Fleming notched his first double-double and corralled a career-high 12 boards.
- Keeling moved past Dave Kirk (1987-91) for tenth place on CSU’s career scoring list. The Augusta, Ga., product now has 1,304 points.
- CSU dominated the glass to the tune of 44-33, including a 16-4 count on the offensive boards. The Bucs enjoyed a 21-6 edge in second chance points.
Up Next
CSU faces a quick turnaround Saturday at Longwood. Tipoff at Willet Hall in Farmville, Va., is set for 3 p.m.