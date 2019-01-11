Hampton rallies past CSU, 94-82

“I thought the first half was about as well as we’ve played all year offensively,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said afterward. “We really ran, shared the ball, and played together offensively as a team. The second half was the exact opposite. We tried to take the game on ourselves and it led to a lot of turnovers. Nineteen points – they just took the ball and laid it up a bunch of times and against a good team like Hampton, you can’t do that. It’s a learning experience for us and we need to turn the page quickly to get ready for a good Longwood team.”